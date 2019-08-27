Jesinta Franklin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jesinta Franklin

Jesinta Franklin Official App

Jesinta and Lance ‘Buddy' Franklin are about to become parents!  

Model and TV host Jesinta announced she's expecting her first child with her AFL star husband on her official app on Tuesday.

"My husband and I are so incredibly excited and overjoyed to announce that we have a baby on the way," the 28-year-old wrote along with a black and white bump shot.

"The journey to get here hasn't been easy and this little life is the greatest gift and we feel truly blessed and grateful that we will have a little angel of our own."

Jesinta explained that she and Buddy had a challenging few years in the lead-up to their pregnancy announcement.

"We have both dreamt of this for a long time and whilst the last 2.5 years have been physically and emotionally challenging, there's nothing we would change as it's brought us to this beautiful moment," the former Miss Universe Australia wrote. "The immense love we already have for our baby is indescribable and we can't wait to meet our little miracle."

Read

Natalie Imbruglia Is Expecting Her First Child With “Help of IVF and a Sperm Donor”

The pair started dating in 2012 and wed at an intimate ceremony in the Blue Mountains, NSW, in November 2016.  

Speaking to Stellar magazine about fatherhood in August 2018, Buddy revealed he'd be a "total pushover" if he did have children.

"My wife will have to take the reins on the discipline side of things," the 32-year-old Sydney Swans player said.

In a joint interview with Marie Claire Australia in January, Jesinta explained that she's always had complete faith in her husband. 

"There has never been a single moment that I've ever doubted our relationship," she said.

Meanwhile, Buddy instantly fell for his now-wife. "I knew as soon as I met her that I wanted to marry her," he said. "As clichéd as that sounds, it was love at first sight for me."  

Congratulations to the happy couple on their baby news!

Read

Kim Kardashian Calls Psalm West the "Best Baby": See His Adorable New Photo

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , Pregnancies

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.