Jesinta Franklin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin

Jesinta and Lance ‘Buddy' Franklin are about to become parents!

Model and TV host Jesinta announced she's expecting her first child with her AFL star husband on her official app on Tuesday.

"My husband and I are so incredibly excited and overjoyed to announce that we have a baby on the way," the 28-year-old wrote along with a black and white bump shot.

"The journey to get here hasn't been easy and this little life is the greatest gift and we feel truly blessed and grateful that we will have a little angel of our own."

Jesinta explained that she and Buddy had a challenging few years in the lead-up to their pregnancy announcement.

"We have both dreamt of this for a long time and whilst the last 2.5 years have been physically and emotionally challenging, there's nothing we would change as it's brought us to this beautiful moment," the former Miss Universe Australia wrote. "The immense love we already have for our baby is indescribable and we can't wait to meet our little miracle."