Why Influencer Jackie Aina Is Calling Out ''Verbal Abuse'' in the Beauty Community

Another day, another scandal.

The beauty community is once again embroiled in drama, but this time Jackie Aina is the one making headlines. It all started when fellow artist Patrick Starrr promoted Jackie's new palette, which was made in collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills, in a video made in the "traptorial" style.

But this is where things get complicated. Patrick and another artist, Manny MUA, were accused of copying the "traptorial" style that vlogger Chelsie Worthy is known for. While imitating a vlogger is commonplace in the community, it's expected that credit will be given where it's due. But both Patrick and Manny failed to mention Chelsie a.k.a. @wvrthy in their videos, instead they mistakenly credited different vloggers.

To make matters worse, people then insinuated that Patrick and Manny did it intentionally as a slight towards @wvrthy. Chelsie herself claimed that this was the case in since-deleted Instagram posts, where she wrote, "The beauty industry has made it PAINFULLY CLEAR that I'm not what or WHO they are looking for despite me being the person who CREATED this ENTIRE editing style."