Hollywood Kids That Are Upstaging Their Famous Parents

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 6:00 AM
Kids say the darndest things...just ask their celebrity parents.
Unless you've been on a social media detox,which you know, good for you, you might've noticed a pattern emerging on your feed lately: famous people's young kids totally upstaging them 24/7. It's not just when they walk the red carpet with them at major events, inevitably garnering all of the attention a la Blue Ivy Carter, Kaavia James Union Wade or Gunner Pratt, but just during their everyday life.
And thanks to Instagram, we get our daily dose of cuteness, thanks to Hollywood kids like Luna and Miles Legend, Thomas Rhett's too-cute-for-words daughters and the roster of Kardashian offspring.
Whether they're making their recording debuts, following in the footsteps of their famous 'rents, or just giving epic side-eye to all of their Instagram followers (Did you know one celeb child is already close to 1 million followers), we just can't get enough of the following kids' antics.
PSA: the following photos may cause an uncontrollable desire to say "awww" and may make ovaries ache. You've been warned.
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Their last name says it all, no? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter and son have fortunately taken after their super-famous 'rents—both in looks and personality, a blessing for Instagram feeds everywhere.
Beyonce.com
It really is Blue Ivy's world and we're all just living in it--including Beyoncé and Jay-Z at times, like when she infamously instructed her parents to quiet down at the 2018 Grammys (sitting front row, natch). Or how about when she had her own song on The Lion King soundtrack and stole the show in the music video for "Spirit" off of the album? And how about that time the 7-year-old made the Billboard Hot 100 list?
While fans have yet to really get to know her twin siblings Rumi and Sir just yet, Blue Ivy clearly has enough personality and star power for all three of them.
Praise Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade for knowing exactly what the people want and constantly giving it to them, gifting us with their daughter's presence on the daily via her own Instagram (closing in on 1 million!), their respective feeds and on the red carpet. We are Kaavia and Kaavia is us.
The 1-year-old is already following in her mom's footsteps, showing off her dance moves, serious style and knows how to make a scene: she waited until the night Cardi B won her first Grammy to say "mama" for the first time.
"She's my littlest best friend," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper gushed to E! News. "She just makes the gloomiest days sunshine."
It's hard to upstage Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but their quartet of children always manage to do so, whether it's North doing a makeup tutorial or rolling her eyes at the paps, Saint being the most adorable big brother, Chicago living her best life on vacation or 3-month-old Psalm being called the "best baby" by his mogul mom.
"How did I get so lucky?" Kim recently wrote on Instagram, and we're asking the same thing.
How many pics of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter is too many? The limit does not exist...especially when she's matching with her mama on a glam vacation. Yes, we're jealous of one-year-old and we can admit it.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Let's be honest, the only reason we look forward to outings for the royal family anymore is to stock up our arsenal of reaction photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable trio. Whether they're sticking their tongues out, waving at their adoring fans or just so over it, they never disappoint.
So the bar is set very high for baby cousin Archie Harrison when he starts making more public outings. No pressure, Archie!
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who are expecting their third (genetically blessed) child, rarely share photos of their two daughters, James made the most of her public debut when she stole the show at the Deadpool star's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony a few years ago and was revealed to be the child's voice on Taylor Swift's song "Gorgeous." Talk about the scene-stealer!
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
From the moment the eldest Kardashian kid entered the world in one of reality TV's most iconic moments, we knew Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's three children would provide us with meme-worthy lines, eyerolls and sass over the years.
We're not not going to say we don't look forward to seeing what Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins end up dressing up as on Halloween each year.
Instagram/Pink
We hope Pink and Cary Hart's daughter and son nama-stay the same. OK, bad pun aside, we can't get enough of the "Walk Me Home" singer's relatable AF Instagram posts featuring her kids and still get chills thinking of the speech Pink gave about her daughter at the 2017 VMAs. Oh, and remember their matching suits at the 2018 ceremony?!). 8-year-old Willow is following in her mom's footsteps, making her recording debut on The Greatest Showman Reimagined in 2018, while 2-year-old Jameson is already riding around on a electric bike like his dad.
While all of Steph an Ayesha Curry's are under 8, they are already skilled in the art of the clapback. Just recently, 13-month-old Canon said "bye!" to the haters, showing the same affinity for sass that made his 7-year-old sister Riley a viral sensation in 2015 when she took over her NBA star dad's MVP press conference.
Little Billy was well worth the wait for the Full House star, who spoke often over the years about wanting to become a father before welcoming his first child with wife Caitlin McHugh at the age of 54. And it was worth it for us, too, as we can't get enough of the little ripper.
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
It's a lot of pressure to be the only Kardashian kid to carry on the famous last name, but Rob Kardashian's daughter is making it look like nothing but fun, constantly laughing it up with her cousins and melting out hearts with cute daddy and daughter moments on social media.
While Alexis is busy cheering on her superstar mom Serena Williams in the stands at her tennis matches along with dad Alexis Ohanian Sr., we'll just be over here fanning over the adorable 23-month-old. Judging from her style and smile, it's clear she got it from her momma.
Instagram / Hilary Duff
The blue eyes on Hilary Duff's 7-year-old son Luca (with ex-husband Mike Comrie) and 10-month-old daughter Banks (with fiancée Matthew Koma) are what dreams are made of.
Variety/Shutterstock
The breakout star of The Hills: New Beginnings revival? Spencer and Heidi Pratt's 22-month old son, who regularly hits the red carpet, rubs elbows with the likes of Dwayne Johnson and the Jonas Brothers and has avoided the never-ending drama between his parents and their friends.
"Bring on the crazy!" That's what country singer Thomas Rhett wrote in his Instagram caption announcing wife Lauren Akins was pregnant with the couple's third child, another girl. You know what this means? More "princess dresses" for the couple to buy, more Instagram photos for us to double-tap as we can't get enough of the big sisters-to-be. How ready are they to welcome their new sis? Willa "prays for her every night," while Ada loves to "touch" her mom's belly and "talk" to her baby sister already. We're not melting, you are!
We promise to always be overdramatic and true to Khloe Kardashian's fashionable daughter.
While the success rate may not be that high when it comes to couples who get together on the show, the relationships that have worked out have gifted us with some adorable tots. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's two kids, daughter Emmy and son Brooks, are mini-Instagram celebs in their own right, Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici are set to welcome their third child, so expect even more epic dad jokes from the former Bachelor and cute sibling moments featuring big brothers Samuel and Isaiah.
Also adding to their brood are Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who are set to welcome their second child together along with big sister Isabella. And Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's 10-week old daughter Alessi already has over 320,000 adoring fans on Instagram, surely inspiring some jealousy from Bachelor in Paradise contestants aspiring to become influencers.
Name a more perfect family. Go on, we'll wait.
Nick Jonas/Instagram
Respect must be paid to the original J-Sisters, Kevin Jonas' adorable daughters whose daddy-daughter and uncle-niece moments were total suckers for.
