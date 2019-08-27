Saturday Night Live Cast Shakeup: Leslie Jones Out, Kate McKinnon Staying

Saturday Night Live will be down at least one cast member when the long-running series returns for season 45 in September. Leslie Jones will not return, according to reports. However, Emmy winner Kate McKinnon will be back on the series after signing a new deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones joined the cast in 2014 after originally coming on board as a writer. She was nominated for an Emmy for her performances in 2017 and 2018 and in 2019 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

McKinnon's traditional seven-season contract was up after season 44.