Sarah Hyland Has a New Show After Modern Family Ends...And It's Not a Spinoff

Sarah Hyland's TV future after Modern Family ends is already taking shape. The actor, who has played Haley Dunphy for 11 seasons of Modern Family, has signed on to star in and executive produce a new comedy, currently going by The Untitled Sarah Hyland + Emily Gordon Project, with The Big Sick's Emily V. Gordon.

E! News has learned the show, which has a put-pilot order, is inspired by both Hyland and Gordon's real-life experiences. A put pilot means ABC will either air the pilot at some point or pay the studio, 20th Century Fox Television, a hefty penalty. Gordon is writer and executive producer on the project. This Is Us' Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are on board as executive producers, as is Adam Londy.