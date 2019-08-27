Jenna Dewan Robbed After Burglar Breaks Into Her Car in Broad Daylight

Jenna Dewan has been robbed.

A burglar broke into the 38-year-old star's car on Monday.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials responded to a burglary call at around 12:15 p.m. that day. The robber smashed the window of the Step Up star's Tesla in broad daylight and stole a brown purse from the front seat. According to TMZ, which broke the news, the designer bag was from Saint Laurent and worth approximately $3,000. The purse was the only thing taken from the vehicle.



The incident reportedly took place on the Sunset Strip while the actress was out running errands.



As shown via TMZ, paparazzi captured footage of a woman dressed in a hoodie and dark pants committing the crime.



Per the celebrity news outlet, Dewan's boyfriend, Steve Kazee, arrived at the scene shortly after the officials were called to help. An arrest had not been made at the time of its report.