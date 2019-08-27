Prince William and Kate Middleton Officially Scrub Harry and Meghan From Charity Name

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 10:30 AM

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

It's officially the end of a royal era.

Just over a year since Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry, Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton's royal foundation, the organization's name has officially been changed to reflect Harry and Meghan's exit.

In June, it was confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were leaving The Royal Foundation and forming their own. "These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," a statement from Kensington Palace explained at the time.

E! News confirmed in July the Sussexes' new organization will be called "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" or "Sussex Royal" for short.  

Now, William and Kate's charity has gotten a slightly new name of its own.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed the name had been officially changed to "The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" from the previous title, "The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The change cost the charity £10 to file. While the paperwork is all set, the new title is not yet in effect on the foundation's website. 

Despite rumors of a rift, the pair put on a united front when it came time to announce the news of their organizational split. 

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation," a June statement said. "They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better."

