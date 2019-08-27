Lauren Graham's TV Comeback Is Set With Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Lauren Graham's return to TV will be Extraordinary.

The Gilmore Girls star has joined the cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming musical dramedy, as a series regular. E! News has learned Graham will play Joan, boss to Zoey, replacing Carmen Cusack in a pilot recast.

The cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is led by Suburgatory and What/If star Jane Levy as Zoey, a computer coder who begins to hear the thoughts and desires of those around her through songs. Pitch Perfect and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend veteran Skylar Astin, Glee's Alex Newell, Book Club and Last Man on Earth star Mary Steenburgen, The O.C. and Law & Order: SVU veteran Peter Gallagher, Luke Cage's John Clarence Stewart and Barry star Andrew Leeds are all part of the ensemble cast.