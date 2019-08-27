Why Ariana Grande, BTS and More Stars Missed the 2019 MTV VMAs

BTS: The boyband made history on Monday by becoming the first winners of the Best K-Pop category. However, the singers didn't actually attend the ceremony to collect the award. Why? Earlier this month, the group announced that the members were taking a "period of rest" so they could "recharge," "present themselves anew as musicians and creators" and have the "chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s."

Demi Lovato: The "Sorry Not Sorry" star didn't give an exact reasoning for her absence; however, she hinted that she's working on something new.

"Okay, I can't tell you guys what I'm doing today (you'll find out super soon tho) but it's making me SO HAPPY, I'm having SO MUCH FUN and I can't stop laughing. Now, go come up with your crazy theories as to what it might be," she wrote on Instagram.

While Lovato added that she "skipped the VMAs for a reason," she also admitted she just hates award shows.