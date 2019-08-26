Why Gigi and Bella Hadid Are the Definition of Sister Goals at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Sister goals!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are taking the 2019 MTV VMAs by storm as they dance the night away and cheer on music's biggest winners and presenters.

Such was the case when Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness took to the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey to present the award for Video For Good. (FYI: Taylor Swift took home the coveted prize!).

During that bit, the supermodel sisters couldn't stop snapping pics and hyping up the Netflix star up as he spoke into the mic. At one point, Gigi got up from her seat to cheer on the reality TV personality.

Naturally, the dynamic duo couldn't stop dancing and singing along to Missy Elliott's iconic music as she performanced on stage.

Another major moment between the siblings? The two stood by each other's side as they posed for cameras on the red carpet. They didn't need dates for this awards ceremony!