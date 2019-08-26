Missy Elliott Reunites With Alyson Stoner for Epic 2019 MTV VMAs Performance

Congratulations, Missy Elliott!

The 48-year-old legend made history at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday by becoming the first female rapper to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The night was certainly a big one for the "Work It" star. She also took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. to perform her hit songs "Get Ur Freak On", "Work It" and so many more. The showstopper marked the first time she had returned to the VMAs stage since 2006.

And for one of the most exciting parts of the show, the rapper brought out her O.G. hype girl, Alyson Stoner. The former Disney Chanel star once again performed her signature dance moves from the aughts as the artist rapped the famous lyrics.

As the performance drew to a close, a video of artists like Justin Timberlake, Lizzo, Ciara and Lil' Kim played, with all praising the artist's musical talents. Then, Cardi Bdid the honors of hilariously presenting Missy with the golden Moon Man.