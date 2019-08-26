Taylor Swift's 2019 MTV VMAs Performance Is Everything Fans Wanted and More

MTV
by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 5:07 PM
MTV
We'll never calm down after witnessing that!
At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, Taylor Swift made her return to the annual music show with an epic opening act straight out of our wildest dreams. Taking the stage for the first time since the release of her seventh album Lover, the singer performed "Lover" and "You Need to Calm Down" live from New Jersey's Prudential Center.
Drag queens and backup dancers danced with Taylor on a set that mirrored the "You Need to Calm Down" music video. Together, the group danced in their bright and cheerful ensembles, with Taylor strutting her stuff in a gold bustier and sparkling navy blue shorts. She then rounded out the performance in a matching blazer as she sang "Lover" live for the first time.
And the night is just getting started. Swift, who stunned in a Versace blazer and black knee-high heels on the red carpet earlier, leads the pack with 10 nominations, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. So, needless to say, it's going to be a big one for this superstar.
Call it what you want but this celebration is well deserved. After all, Lover isn't even a week old and it's already the top selling album in the U.S.
There's more music to come, too because T. Swift is actually heading back to the recording studio in the very near future.
"My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again, so I'm very excited about it," she revealed during an interview on Good Morning America, referencing Scooter Braun's ownership of her masters. "I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that."
To find out who takes home those coveted trophies, follow along here!
