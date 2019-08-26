Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and More

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Celebrities came to slay the 2019 MTV VMAs.
From glitzy gowns to risqué designs, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out to the awards ceremony. Like the famous Moonman trophy handed out to the winners, nearly every celeb hit the red carpet in outfits that were out-of-this-world.
Case in point: Taylor Swift graced the star-studded ceremony in a truly breathtaking design that shimmered as bright as the flashing camera lights. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her equally stunning rhinestone knee-high boots, her ensemble was a sight to see. Moreover,Lance Bass made '90s fans rejoice over his vibrant suit and white embroidered tee. Making his outfit more iconic? His shirt gave a shout out to his *NSYNC days as "tearing up my heart" was written in black and red thread.
Of course, the MTV VMAs are one of the few award shows that welcomes audacious and over-the-top designs. That's why Lizzo's flamboyant and flashy Moschino ensemble fits into the best dressed category. From the vibrant red-hot pattern to her matching feather boa, this was one fashion risk that hit the mark.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Lizzo
Red hot, hot, hot! Lizzo stuns at the star-studded ceremony with this flashy and flamboyant gown. And like the words emblazoned on her dress, she is a "siren!"
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Ilfenesh Hadera
The Baywatch star sizzles in this silver studded mini dress.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift
She is here! The Lover songstress sashays her way onto the red carpet with this bright and bold look. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her black rhinestone knee-high boots, she came to slay.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
AJ Mitchell
the 18-year-old singer-songwriter skips the basic suit and tie for a more colorful ensemble.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lance Bass
Lance is serving us lewks with this vibrant suit and his cheeky tee. His white shirt is a shout out to his *NSYNC days as the words "Tearing Up My Heart" are embroidered in black and red thread.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lilliana Vazquez
The 39-year-old author is a vision in white as she walks the red carpet in a long-sleeve and body-hugging mini dress. The large black bow is a chef's kiss!
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Carissa Culiner
The E! News host dazzles on the red carpet with this shimmery black and silver co-ord set.
