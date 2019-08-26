MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 3:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Anything can really happen at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

We're just hours away from MTV's annual award show where the biggest artists in multiple genres come together for an unforgettable night of performances and special awards.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, this year's telecast will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

As for the biggest awards of the night, we know that Missy Elliott is set to receive the 2019 Video Vanguard Award at The Prudential Center in New Jersey. Other categories like Video of the Year and Song of the Year, however, remain an open playing field.

Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about the red carpet fashion. 

Watch

Sebastian Maniscalco Wants His Own Taylor & Kanye VMAs Moment

Your favorite singers are going big, bold and bright for MTV's award show. Fortunately for you, we're giving you a front-row seat to all the action in our gallery updating throughout the night below.

Sit back, enjoy and don't forget to watch the show tonight at 8 p.m. 

 

Gigi Hadid, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Gig Hadid

     

Adriana Lima, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Adriana Lima

      

Whitney Port, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Whitney Port

     

Article continues below

Lindsey Vonn, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lindsey Vonn

    

Diplo, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Diplo

     

Peppermint, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Peppermint

      

Article continues below

James Charles, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

James Charles

    

Monica, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Monica

      

Lil Nas X, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Lil Nas X

    

Article continues below

Alyson Stoner, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alyson Stoner

   

J Balvin, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

J Balvin

    

Nikita Dragun, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nikita Dragun

     

Article continues below

Queen Latifah, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah

     

Heidi Klum, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Heidi Klum

     

Brandon Lee, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Brandon Lee

    

Article continues below

JuJu, Juliet Castaneda, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

JuJu

         

Jonathan Van Ness, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Jonathan Van Ness

    

Tammy Hembrow, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Tammy Hembrow

     

Article continues below

Rick Ross, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Rick Ross

     

Hayley Kiyoko, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Hayley Kiyoko

   

Fetty Wap, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Fetty Wap

      

Article continues below

Sebastian Maniscalco, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Bryan Bedder/WireImage

Sebastian Maniscalco

   

Normani, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Normani

    

Shawn Mendes, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes

In Dolce & Gabbana with David Yurman jewelry

Article continues below

LeToya Luckett, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

LeToya Luckett

    

Todrick Hall, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Todrick Hall

       

Bebe Rexha, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha

      

Article continues below

Jenni J-Woww Farley, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

     

Bad Bunny, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bad Bunny

    

Keke Palmer, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer

In Yousef Aljasmi

Article continues below

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

In The Snooki Shop 

Lauv, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lauv

      

Prince Derek Doll, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Prince Derek Doll

      

Article continues below

DJ Khaled, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled

     

Jazzy Amra, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jazzy Amra

     

Trevor Moran, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Trevor Moran

     

Article continues below

Mariahlynn, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mariahlynn

      

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

     

Tana Mongeau, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Tana Mongeau

In Nicola Bacchilega

Article continues below

Skylar Grey, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Skylar Grey

       

Bregje Heinen, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Bregje Heinen

      

Amara La Negra, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Amara La Negra

    

Article continues below

Hugo Gloss, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Hugo Gloss

     

Kiana Lede, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kiana Lede

     

Stefan Benz, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Bryan Bedder/WireImage

Stefan Benz

    

Article continues below

Lizzo, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lizzo

In Custom Moschino

Chanel West Coast , MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

    

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

      

Article continues below

Photos

See More From MTV VMAs 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 MTV VMAs , MTV , Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Music , Celebrities , Life/Style , Entertainment , Apple News , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.