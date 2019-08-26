13 Reasons Why Has Everybody Confused By Its New Narrator

Season three begins with Bryce's disappearance in the present, while in flashbacks we're getting to know Ani, a girl who claims she knows things about people.

"Bryce Walker came into my life, and my life got complicated," she explains, telling us she knows the Bryce that no one else knows, and essentially becoming our new narrator. That alone is an interesting choice for a character we don't know and who we don't yet care about, but it becomes much more of an interesting choice when we realize that Ani is Team Bryce, here to lend him some humanity and accuse everyone else of being responsible for his murder.

She somehow found herself in everyone's business despite having nothing to do with anything that happened over the past two seasons of this show, and befriended Jessica while also having sex with Jessica's rapist, and she befriended Clay all while trying to accuse Clay of murdering Bryce, and it all just felt kinda weird.