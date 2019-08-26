Inside David and Victoria Beckham's Luxurious Vacation in France With Elton John

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are enjoying an end-of-summer getaway.

The soccer star and the fashion designer have been posting gorgeous photos while in France with their kids—Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham—on pal Elton John's yacht. Over the weekend, the couple shared pictures with Elton and husband David Furnish on the luxurious vacation.

Along with a photo of the couples, Victoria wrote, "Happy Summer with friends xxx kisses @davidfurnish @eltonjohn xx we love u both and your boys so much!! X kisses x VB."

The music icon also shared the group shot on Instagram, writing, "Summer bliss."