Former Shahs of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi's Husband Files for Divorce

After two years of marriage, Lilly Ghalichi's husband has filed for divorce.

On Monday, the former Shahs of Sunset star's husband Dara Mir filed to end their marriage, according to online records. The couple tied the knot in May 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills after getting engaged the previous August. The two had lived in the same building and met after Ghalichi needed approval for a parking spot from the board, which Mir had been on.

In October 2018, the former reality star gave birth to their first child together, daughter Alara Mir. "Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents," Ghalichi wrote on Instagram at the time.

However, in February, breakup speculation spurred over the lack of photos of Dara on her social media with claims that she had scrubbed him from her account. Ghalichi responded to the gossip, telling Page Six, "The rumors being said are exactly that—rumors...Dara and I care for each other very much. He personally is not a public person, and is uncomfortable with my social media."