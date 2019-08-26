Kim Kardashian Admits She Was "Embarrassingly Obsessed" With Fame

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, Vogue Arabia

Way back when, before the $370 million empire and 149 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian had set her mind on a goal: Be rich—and have everyone know her name.

Needless to say, that's been accomplished. And now, in a candid interview with husband Kanye West for the September issue of Vogue Arabia, the reality star looks back on how she arrived here

"Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like embarrassingly obsessed," she confessed. "I do agree that fame can be addictive."

But that doesn't mean she harbors regrets about her journey to superstardom. After all, throughout 16 season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians she has undoubtedly been an open book.

"Even in my darkest of times, I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see," the 38-year-old shared. "People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times."

Watch

7 Reasons Why Kim Kardashian Will Be A Great Lawyer

At the same time, she insists her fame and fortune do not provide her with any shortcuts to success, especially today as she works toward getting her law degree.

"There is a misconception that I don't actually have to study and that I've bought my way into getting a law degree," the mom of four said. "That's absolutely not true. Being underestimate and over delivering is my vibe."

Now, on to the drama. To close out the interview, Kanye asked his wife the controversial question we all want to know: Is her favorite sisterKhloe KardashianKourtney KardashianKendall Jenner or Kylie Jenner?

Drum roll...

"It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out," Kim revealed. "I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year. I'm obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I've spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloe—16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloe and I really bonded."

Well, there you have it!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.