American Horror Story: 1984 Trailer Reveals Key Relationships, Characters and Details

After weeks of teasers, it's finally here. Get ready for American Horror Story: 1984.

The first full trailer for season nine of FX's hit anthology series was posted by series co-creator Ryan Murphy on his Instagram. In the trailer, which you can see below, viewers get a taste of the characters and plot for the slasher-centric season. Just look at how gloriously ‘80s Billie Lourd is in her aerobic exercise gear.

"I got a gig as a councilor at a summer camp they're opening up a couple of hours from here, you guys should all come," Cody Fern's character says after he drafts characters played by Lourd, Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy to accompany him. The villain, or the guy we're all supposed to assume is the villain, is already well-known as the characters make their way to Camp Redwood.