Kim Kardashian Calls Psalm West the "Best Baby": See His Adorable New Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 9:08 AM
Get ready for cuteness overload!
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to share a new picture of her son Psalm West. Like any proud mama, she couldn't resist gushing over her bundle of joy.
"My little man is the sweetest ever!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself nuzzling up next to her baby boy. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"
Her famous family members and friends also showed the little man some love.
"You both are perfect!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section along with a few heart-eyed emojis.
The KKW Beauty head and her husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate in May. Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared several adorable snapshots of her newborn. From sweet smiles to sibling snuggles with North West, Saint West and Chicago West, the mother of four has captured several precious moments. However, she recently joked that getting all four of her kids to pose for a pic is "almost impossible."
To see more of Psalm's cutest photos, check out the gallery.
Rise and shine Psalm West! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North West.
"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"
Look who decided to join the party?! Saint West appears to be in a great mood while joining Kim Kardashian's impromptu photo shoot.
Kim Kardashian shared this photo of Saint West, 3 and 1/2, "napping" with his 10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.
The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!
Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
@nabil
Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!
Six! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.
