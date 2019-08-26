Jon Gosselin “Can’t Believe” Sextuplets Hannah and Collin Are Officially High Schoolers

They grow up so quickly, don't they?

On Monday morning, Jon Gosselin celebrated son Collin Gosselin and daughter Hannah Gosselin's first day of school by sharing snaps of his kids posing on the front steps of their home. For the big day, Hannah chose a denim skirt, gray top and sneakers while Collin looked casual in a black tee and jeans. Honestly though, we just can't get over how grown up they are.

"FRESHMAN!!! 9th Grade Wow!!!" the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum captioned his Instagram post. "I can't believe it!!! Good luck to Hannah and Collin this year!!! Today is their first day of high school!!!! I hope all my kids have a wonderful year in high school this year and have great experiences!!! Love all of you!!!"

If you're wondering where the remaining sextuplet siblings are, well, they live with mom Kate Gosselin. As for twins Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin, they're now off to college. Last year, Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin while Hannah permanently lives with her dad.