Bachelorette's Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposed to JoJo Fletcher: See Her Massive Ring

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 5:24 AM
JoJo Fletcher has accepted Jordan Rodgers' final rose. Again.
Yes, three years after the pair got engaged in the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette, Jordan re-proposed to his bride-to-be with a stunning new sparkler. (Sorry Neil Lane, but this time around, he chose Ring Concierge.)
"I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!!" the 30-year-old captioned a selfie of the duo, which showed off her massive bling. "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!"
Their way included a new ring and a new plan to surprise his love by getting down on one knee for the second time.
"Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest and sweetest person I have ever known," shared the former sports commentator.
"The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her."
"And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)...with my best friend," he continued. "Let's get F'ing married already. (And let me tell you SHE HAD NO IDEA.)"
That may be an understatement. After all, JoJo thought they were spending the weekend venue shopping for the upcoming vows.
"BOY WAS I WRONG," she began her own lengthy Instagram post. "I didn't see it coming nor ever expected it...I can't put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11...but I think you know by now from me balling hysterically and totally blacking out."
"The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this was all YOU," she continued. "And that means everything and more to me. I can't wait to marry you!"
Indeed, it's a wedding Bachelor Nation has been anxiously awaiting since the duo wrapped the reality series in 2016. And now we'll finally see their "I dos" in spring or summer 2020, JoJo confirmed last month.
"We're waiting to find the exact date with our venue," she raved on Today. "We're actively planning!"
Once again, wishing this couple the happiest journey together.
