Ariana Grande Makes Emotional Return to Manchester at Pride

Ariana Grande returned to Manchester on Sunday to headline Manchester Pride. The performance marked her first show in the city since her 2017 tribute concert following the Manchester Arena bombing.

During the show, the 26-year-old singer wished the audience a happy Pride.

"The gays have always had my heart personally," she said. "I spent some of the happiest times of my teenage years singing in gay bars in New York City. I was in a Broadway show and whenever I'd finish a show I'd just go to a gay bar and sing Whitney Houston covers until someone would ask me to leave. It's always been such a special thing for me. So, thank you so much for accepting me, celebrating me the way I've always celebrated you guys."

She then expressed how she loves Manchester "so much."

"Thank you so much. I'm sorry. I'm so nervous," she said at one point. "I had so much more to say, but I'm, like, very overwhelmed. Thank you and I love you."

She also closed out her show by performing a special rendition of "One Last Time."