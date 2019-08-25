The Bachelor Australia’s Vakoo and Rachael Spotted Kissing on Sydney Date

This season of The Bachelor Australia may result in more than one happily ever after.

Contestants Vakoo Kauapirura and Rachael Arahill were photographed kissing this week, seemingly confirming rumours that Rachael's elimination is imminent and announcing themselves as a new couple.

In photos published by New Idea, 24-year-old model Vakoo and 23-year-old personal trainer Rachael can be seen holding hands and passionately kissing on the lips while enjoying dinner and wine outdoors at a Sydney restaurant.