Osher Günsberg and Wife Audrey Griffen Welcome Baby Boy

Will you accept this baby news?

Osher Günsberg took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of his first child, a baby boy, with wife Audrey Griffen.

"He and @Audreygriffen did so well on Friday when he was born perfectly formed with ten fingers and toes, healthy and happy at 3.97kg," The Bachelor Australia host captioned an adorable black and white snap with the newborn.

In his post, Günsberg revealed his son was named Wolfgang, or "Wolfie for short", and also paid tribute to his makeup artist wife's incredible strength.

"I am in complete awe of my wife. ⁠What I witnessed her do, the power I saw her summon from within her to bring this boy into the world was utterly astonishing," the 45-year-old wrote. "That I've known Audrey for over five years, and yet had no idea that within her this whole time was an almighty divine force capable of bringing life into the world like this blows my mind and was astonishing to witness."