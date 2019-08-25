Osher Günsberg and Wife Audrey Griffen Welcome Baby Boy

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 8:18 PM
Will you accept this baby news?
Osher Günsberg took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of his first child, a baby boy, with wife Audrey Griffen.
"He and @Audreygriffen did so well on Friday when he was born perfectly formed with ten fingers and toes, healthy and happy at 3.97kg," The Bachelor Australia host captioned an adorable black and white snap with the newborn.
In his post, Günsberg revealed his son was named Wolfgang, or "Wolfie for short", and also paid tribute to his makeup artist wife's incredible strength.
"I am in complete awe of my wife. What I witnessed her do, the power I saw her summon from within her to bring this boy into the world was utterly astonishing," the 45-year-old wrote. "That I've known Audrey for over five years, and yet had no idea that within her this whole time was an almighty divine force capable of bringing life into the world like this blows my mind and was astonishing to witness."
Günsberg shared that Griffen's teenage daughter Georgia had curated a playlist for the delivery including songs from of Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé and was "best big sister he could have ever hoped for."
On Instagram, celebrity followers were quick to chime in with congratulatory messages for the happy couple.
"Congratulations both of you!! He is perfect" former Bachelorette Georgia Love wrote. Dr Chris Brown shared, "Congrats you guys! Just the best news," while Em Rusciano added, "How utterly wonderful. Enjoy that baby bubble. It's THE BEST."
The Masked Singer Australia host announced he was expecting his first child in February with a sonogram posted on Instagram.
"We are very happy to introduce you to the newest member of our family, joining us late August 2019," Günsberg wrote. "Please meet 'Chickpea', the person behind the last three months of @audreygriffen's surprise day-naps and a mysterious aversion to her favourite Ramen restaurant."
Günsberg and Griffen met on the set of The Bachelor Australia in 2014 (where Griffen was working as a makeup artist) and the pair wed in a three-day celebration in the Hunter Valley in 2016.
Congratulations to the couple on their new arrival!
