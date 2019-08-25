Kristen Bell Reveals Her Kids Already ''Know Everything'' About Frozen 2

Their lips are sealed!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's kids have all the insider details on Disney's upcoming (and highly-anticipated) Frozen 2 film. That's right, she and her husband's little nuggets, 4-year-old Delta and 6-year-old Lincoln, "know everything" about the animated sequel, which doesn't hit theaters for a few more months.

Speaking to E! News at Disney's D23 Expo, the Veronica Mars star revealed that while her daughters have all the Frozen 2 secrets, they promised to keep their lips sealed.

"I did explain to my kids that they can't talk about it," she said. "I was singing the songs to them very early on and thank god their words are still muddled when they're singing, which has saved me a couple times when they've gone full voice with a new hit from Frozen 2 in the middle of the living room."

She continued, "I'm like, 'Oh, oh, don't.' I had to explained to them they couldn't really talk about it, this had to be a secret."