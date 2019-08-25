Camila Cabello Has the Look of Love Watching Shawn Mendes in Concert

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 1:54 PM

Camila Cabello didn't have to use words to spell out how she feels about watching her beau Shawn Mendesperform onstage.

The 22-year-old fellow singer attended her 21-year-old "Señorita" duet partner's show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday night with friends. She was photographed showcasing what can only be described as a look of love as she watched Mendes in concert. Fans also posted videos of her reactions on Twitter.

But many fans disputed a report that claimed Mendes pointed at and dedicated a song to Cabello and called her his "Mami."

 

Mendes and Cabello first sparked dating rumors in July and appeared to confirm a romance with some PDA later that month.

Cabello has already attended several of his shows on his latest tour, and has also brought along her family. They have also hung out with his parents.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Getty Images

Days before his Brooklyn show, Mendes and Cabello were photographed packing on the PDA in Canada.

On Monday, the two are set to take the stage to perform their hit "Señorita" at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

