The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Marries Bryan Abasolo

Two years after giving out her final rose, Rachel Lindsay has officially said "I do."

The Bachelorette alum married Bryan Abasolo, the chiropractor who won her heart in season 13 of the hit ABC show, on Saturday afternoon, People reports. According to the publication, the bride and groom tied the knot at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico.

While the wedding guest list was initially a point of contention between the two, Bachelor Nation stars Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian ended up making the cut for the glamorous event.

The new Mrs. stunned in a breathtaking white gown designed by Randi Rahm. The top half of her design featured intricate embroidery with beatiful beading while the bottom of her dress was a tulle dream. Bryan also looked dapper and dashing in a grey and off-white tuxedo.

The wedding is the final step in a journey to the altar that has spanned the last 24 months, packed with many of the traditional milestones for this couple.