James Charles Posts Nude Photo to Take Back ''Ownership'' of His Twitter After Being Hacked

James Charles isn't letting the haters win. Nope, not today, Satan!

The 20-year-old YouTube star's Twitter was reportedly hacked on Saturday morning. His social media account was apparently flooded with offensive and insensitive tweets, which caused many of his followers to question what was going on. And at one point, he even lost his blue check mark on Twitter.

However, it didn't take long for Charles to gain control of his social media page. "hi I got my account back," the makeup artist shared, alongside a NSFW photo that showed off his derrière. "just case I ever get hacked again, here's the ONLY nude I've ever taken!"

He closed his statement, "can't threaten me with it now get a life."

When one of his followers said "no one asked" for his nude photo, he responded, "yeah well i didn't ask to have my security and privacy threatened either."