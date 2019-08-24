Kit Harington Joins Marvel's The Eternals and Will Have a Game of Thrones Reunion

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 12:56 PM

Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Game of Thrones

HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

It's the Wolf Pack reunion we always wanted...

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced during Disney's D23 Expo convention in Anaheim, California on Saturday that Kit Harington, best known for his role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will play Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight, in the upcoming superhero film The Eternals

Richard Madden, who played Snow's brother (*wink*) Robb Stark on the HBO series, had previously been announced to play Ikaris in the movie.

Naturally, Game of Thrones fans were elated at the news, and the reunion.

"RICHARD MADDEN AND KIT HARINGTON ARE BOTH IN #TheEternals!! ITS A STARK BROTHERS REUNION!!" user @ohnoniallxo tweeted.

The casting news comes a day after Deadline reported that Harington was headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he will make his next film.

Watch

Sophie Turner & Kit Harington's GoT BTS Pics Are Epic

Feige also confirmed that Gemma Chan will play Sersi in the film, according to Variety.

The Eternals also stars previously announced cast members  Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Lia McHugh as Sprite.

The cast members, excluding Harington, appeared at The Eternals presentation at D23.

Chloé Zhao is directing The Eternals, which is set for release on Nov. 6, 2020.

Madden had previously starred as the prince in Disney's 2015 live-action movie Cinderella. Disney is the parent company of Marvel.

Madden and Harington's Game of Thrones sister Sophie Turner is also part of the MCU; she plays Jean Grey in the X-Men films and reprised her role in Dark Phoenix in June.

