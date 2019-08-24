Shawn Mendes Apologizes for Past "Racially Insensitive Comments"

Shawn Mendes took to his Instagram Story on Friday night to issue a written apology over what he called "racially insensitive comments" he had made on social media in the past.

The 21-year-old Canadian pop star posted his statement days after a fan flat-out asked him about his past remarks during a Q&A session that was posted online.

"I posted some racially insensitive comments on social media when I was younger, and I am so sorry," Mendes wrote. "I apologize wholeheartedly for what was said & understand how offensive those posts were. There is no place for comments like that, and those words do not represent who I am. I stand for complete inclusivity, equality and love."

A tweet reportedly posted on Mendes' Twitter account in 2015 was soon deleted after accusations of racism. In 2012, a comment using the N-word was reportedly posted on Mendes' Instagram account and then deleted as well. Another tweet directed at a fan that referenced skin color was reportedly posted on his Twitter account in 2013, and then also deleted following criticism.