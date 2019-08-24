Billie EIlish's 10 Most Relatable Moments

It's sometimes hard to remember that Billie Eilish is simply a 17-year-old kid. That can happen when an artist has the No. 1 song in the country, a debut album that debuted at No. 1 as well, and is performing all over the world.

But it's true. She might be nominated for a remarkable 10 Moonmen at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, held on Monday, Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ of all places, but she's still just a kid who is discovering herself, quite literally, on the world's largest stage. And as much as she's become the voice of Gen Z, whenever she uses that voice in interviews, she reminds us of just how relatable she is.

Take, for instance, the way the newly-legal driver spoke about her first car, a totally down-to-earth Dodge Challenger she nicknamed the Dragon. "Look at her fine ass," she told Rolling Stone earlier this month. "I love this car so much." (Of course, less relatable is the fact that it was a 17th birthday gift from her label.)