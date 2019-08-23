Cameron Dallas Reveals He's 105 Days Sober After Years-Long Addiction Struggle

Cameron Dallas is ready to talk about his private struggle with addiction and depression.

The 24-year-old internet star, who boasts more than 21 million Instagram followers, revealed Friday that he is 105 days sober after spending two and a half years in what he described as one of the "shallowest, darkest places" in his life. In the lengthy post and accompanying video, Dallas shared details from a stint in rehab and apologized to those he "pissed off" and "disrespected" before getting clean.

"I have been in rehab," the social media influencer told fans, "and I have been getting help and dealing with addiction, anxiety, depression [and] family trauma... I'm 105 days sober, so that's really awesome, and I want to stay on this path. I kind of want to be an advocate an help others and spread awareness to people to give them an opportunity to get help."

In Dec. 2018, Dallas was charged with felony assault after an alleged physical altercation between him and another man at an Aspen, Col. hotel.