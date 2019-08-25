2019 MTV VMAs: Your Guide to the Winners, Performers and More

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 3:00 AM
Buckle up, it's time for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Now in its 36th consecutive year, the VMAs has birthed some of pop culture's most unforgettable moments and this year promises to be no different. Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (who told E! News he has a "couple surprises up his sleeve"), the evening celebrates the best music videos of the year and the artists who create them.
The nominees for Video of the Year include Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down," Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Billie Eilish's, "Bad Guy," 21 Savage's "a lot" and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road (Remix)."
So how can you watch the big show? Networks including MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network and TV Land will air the VMAs, and it will be live-streamed on MTV Live.
For more must-know details ahead of tomorrow's festivities, check out our handy dandy guide below:
Come Monday, Aug. 26 when the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards broadcasts live at 8 p.m., all eyes will be on these four artists. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have tied for the most-nominated performers with 10 nods each, followed by Billie Eilish with nine and Lil Nas X with eight. And speaking of T. Swift, she's set to open the show, which takes place at New Jersey's Prudential Center.
Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott will accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, an accolade reserved for the most legendary members of the music industry. She's also expected to perform a medley of her greatest hits, so prepared to "Great Ur Freak On" alongside Missy.
Summer 2019's It couple is taking over the 2019 VMAs with the first-ever live performance of their collab, "Señorita." Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can't seem to keep their hands off each other these days, so it's safe to say temperatures will be on the rise as soon as they step out on the carpet.
The one and only Marc Jacobs will receive MTV's inaugural Fashion Trailblazer Award. As the network described in a statement,"Jacobs and music are inextricably linked, from tapping Cher and Missy Elliott for his ad campaigns, to dressing fashion icons Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a preeminent figure in fashion and music, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Fashion Trailblazer Award."
If you need another reason to watch the VMAs, we'd like to point out the possibility that Normani could very well attempt that basketball trick from her viral "Motivation" music video. Joining the former Fifth Harmony songstress in the performance lineup is Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg and H.E.R. New Jersey natives Queen Latifah, Fetty Wap, Wyclef Jean, Naughty By Nature and Redman are also poised to come together for a tribute performance to their home state.
The VMAs will also include a number of must-see performances from the hottests Latin artists. Spanish-born songstress Rosalía is teaming up with J Balvin for a collab, in addition to Ozuna and Bad Bunny.
Before the official ceremony commences, music lovers are encouraged to tune into the VMAs pre-show at 7 p.m. Aside from all the flashy fashion you'll get a first glimpse of on the red carpet, Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion have signed on to perform.
