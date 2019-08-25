2019 MTV VMAs: Your Guide to the Winners, Performers and More

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Buckle up, it's time for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Now in its 36th consecutive year, the VMAs has birthed some of pop culture's most unforgettable moments and this year promises to be no different. Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (who told E! News he has a "couple surprises up his sleeve"), the evening celebrates the best music videos of the year and the artists who create them. 

The nominees for Video of the Year include Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down," Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Billie Eilish's, "Bad Guy," 21 Savage's "a lot" and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road (Remix)." 

So how can you watch the big show? Networks including MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network and TV Land will air the VMAs, and it will be live-streamed on MTV Live. 

Photos

Relive the 2009 MTV VMAs

For more must-know details ahead of tomorrow's festivities, check out our handy dandy guide below:

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X

Getty Images

And the Moon Person Goes To...

Come Monday, Aug. 26 when the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards broadcasts live at 8 p.m., all eyes will be on these four artists. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have tied for the most-nominated performers with 10 nods each, followed by Billie Eilish with nine and Lil Nas X with eight. And speaking of T. Swift, she's set to open the show, which takes place at New Jersey's Prudential Center.

Missy Elliott, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

All Hail Missy Misdemeanor Elliott

Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott will accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, an accolade reserved for the most legendary members of the music industry. She's also expected to perform a medley of her greatest hits, so prepared to "Great Ur Freak On" alongside Missy. 

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

I Love It When You Call Me Señorita

Summer 2019's It couple is taking over the 2019 VMAs with the first-ever live performance of their collab, "Señorita." Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can't seem to keep their hands off each other these days, so it's safe to say temperatures will be on the rise as soon as they step out on the carpet. 

Article continues below

Marc Jacobs

Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Walk, Walk, Fashion, Baby

The one and only Marc Jacobs will receive MTV's inaugural Fashion Trailblazer Award. As the network described in a statement,"Jacobs and music are inextricably linked, from tapping Cher and Missy Elliott for his ad campaigns, to dressing fashion icons Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a preeminent figure in fashion and music, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Fashion Trailblazer Award."

Normani, Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Let Normani Be Your "Motivation"

If you need another reason to watch the VMAs, we'd like to point out the possibility that Normani could very well attempt that basketball trick from her viral "Motivation" music video. Joining the former Fifth Harmony songstress in the performance lineup is Lil Nas X, the Jonas BrothersLizzoBig SeanA$AP Ferg and H.E.R. New Jersey natives Queen LatifahFetty WapWyclef JeanNaughty By Nature and Redman are also poised to come together for a tribute performance to their home state.

Rosalia Fashion Gallery, Rosalia

Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Latinx Takeover

The VMAs will also include a number of must-see performances from the hottests Latin artists. Spanish-born songstress Rosalía is teaming up with J Balvin for a collab, in addition to Ozuna and Bad Bunny

Article continues below

Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion

Denise Truscello/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

That's Not All, Though!

Before the official ceremony commences, music lovers are encouraged to tune into the VMAs pre-show at 7 p.m. Aside from all the flashy fashion you'll get a first glimpse of on the red carpet, Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion have signed on to perform. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 MTV VMAs , Red Carpet , Awards , VG , Music , Celebrities , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.