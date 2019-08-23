The Trailer For High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Here and Yes You Read That Title Correctly

Disney+ is going truly meta with its first series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will make its debut along with the streaming site, which launches on November 12, and we've now got our first look at the extremely meta new comedy.

The show follows a fictional group of teens who attend the high school where High School Musical was filmed auditioning for and staging the stage version of High School Musical, and while it's not quite the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 playing fictional versions of themselves putting on a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, it's pretty close in terms of how broken our brains feel. This show title has two colons in it! That's a lot of colons!

Anyway, you can see the trailer below, and you can bet we'll be binging this faster than you can say bop to the top.