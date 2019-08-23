TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the Final Round

Are you ready?

The final round of TV's Top Leading Man is here, and it's come down to a tournament veteran and a newcomer. Jensen Ackles of Supernatural won Alpha Male Madness four times in the past, and Can Yaman, of the Turkish show Ekrenci Kus, is a newcomer to any of our tournaments. Now, it's up to you do decide which one will take home the 2019 title. Allll you gotta do is vote, and vote, and vote, and vote.

Supernatural is about to head into its 15th and final season on The CW, while Erkenci Kus ended after 50 episodes in early August. For those unfamiliar with the Turkish romcom, all episodes are available on Youtube. For those unfamiliar with Supernatural, where have you been for 15 years? Also, it's on Netflix.