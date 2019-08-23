Tiffany Haddish Tries to Prove She's Friends With Taylor Swift on Kids Say the Darndest Things

Are Tiffany Haddish and Taylor Swift really friends? The kids of Kids Say the Darndest Things aren't so sure.

In a new sneak peek of the ABC comedy show, host Haddish learns that one of her young guests is a big fan of Swift and immediately knows just how to really show these kids how cool she is.

"Taylor Swift is my friend. I could call her right now," Haddish says.

"I'll believe it when I see it!" one kid snaps back.

And so Haddish takes out her phone and calls, showing off the fact that it says "Taylor Swift" on her phone. The kids start to freak out and Haddish starts to pray that Taylor does, in fact, answer the phone.