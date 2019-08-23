Bethenny Frankel Says She's Married After Shocking Real Housewives Exit

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 6:07 AM
Just when we thought Bethenny Frankel was done dropping bombshells, here's another potential shocker.
Two days ago, the longtime Real Housewives of New York City very unexpectedly announced her exit from the hit Bravo series ahead of its 12th season. Frankel appeared on the show for seasons one through three and seven through 11, making her a staple original figure on the longtime show.
"I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held," she wrote in a note to fans on Instagram.
As she concluded her lengthy note, "GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it's yours for the taking. Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven't seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come."
Perhaps one of those amazing things is...secretly tying the knot? Early Friday, Frankel tweeted out well wishes to her fellow Housewives with a not-so-subtle bit of news sandwiched in.
"To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I'm the only one that is actually married...that's how crazy this ride is," she wrote. "You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo"
While E! News has reached out to Frankel's rep for some clarification, if Frankel isn't joking around, that means she secretly tied the knot with boyfriend Paul Bernon.
Recently, the couple jetted off to Europe and vacationed together in Italy, where they celebrated his birthday.
"You are such a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person," the mogul wrote to her man on Instagram. "You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears... You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world. You have literally and figuratively saved my life. Peanut and I, and @biggysmallz, love you so much and are so lucky to have you in our lives. Have the most incredible day ever!!!! May all of your wishes come true!"
Frankel was previously married twice before and shares daughter Bryn Hoppy with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.
It sounds like congratulations are in order!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?