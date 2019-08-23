Scooter Braun Congratulates Taylor Swift on "Brilliant" Album Lover

After Taylor Swift released her new album Lover on Friday, Scooter Braun took to Twitter to congratulate the singer on her "brilliant" work.

"Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don't make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been," he tweeted. "Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats."

The tweet came less than a month after Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC announced its acquisition of Swift's former record label Big Machine Label Group. After hearing the news, Swift took to Tumblr to express how she was "sad and grossed out" over the sale of her music catalog. She also accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying."

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Braun repeated a line from Swift's post in his tweet, too. Near the end of her message, Swift wrote, "I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out on August 23." The words "healthier option" were included in Braun's tweet, as well.