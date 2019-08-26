Jessica Mauboy Addresses Rumours She’s on The Masked Singer Australia

The bonkers celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon to Ten..but don't expect to see Jessica Mauboy on it.

Last week The Daily Mail reported that the 30-year-old singer was one of the famous faces behind the masks because her vocals were supposedly a "dead set giveaway", but Mauboy has since denied rumours she's involved with the show.

"You know what? It's so crazy in the last few days I've heard about this concept… No, I'm not on it," the "Little Things" singer revealed exclusively to E! News in Sydney. "That would be fun though. I love playing those sorts of games. I'd love to watch! It would be quite fascinating to see who is who."

The Masked Singer sees 12 Australian celebrities dressed in seriously bizarre costumes singing for guest judges Lindsay Lohan, Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes.