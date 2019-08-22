You May Recognize Taylor Swift's Latest Leading Man From Normani's ''Motivation'' Music Video

Christian Owens is a name you'll want to remember.

Moments before dropping the music video for "Lover," Taylor Swift hyped up her leading man as "one of the most talented people I know." In revealing details about the romantic visual project during her "Lover's Lounge" YouTube livestream, Swift (who previously worked with Owens on last year's Reputation Stadium Tour) described her co-star as an "amazing actor" and "incredible dancer" on the brink of becoming "your new favorite artist."

While there's arguably no better stamp of approval than one from T. Swift, Owen's latest gig is far from his first breakout moment. In fact, Swifties recognized the performer from another much buzzed-about music video. Yes, we're talking about Normani's "Motivation."

Less than a week has passed since the former Fifth Harmony songstress dropped the early aughts-inspired music video, and it's already racked up more than 21 million views. That's thanks in part to the jaw-dropping choreography she nailed, but we have to give credit where it's due—and that's to Owens.