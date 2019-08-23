Here's What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago: Taylor Swift, Kanye West and So Much More

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 23, 2019 3:00 AM
It's almost time for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards!
That's right! The VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday, Aug. 26.
While the award show will be a big night for many of the artists, it will be an especially major moment for Taylor Swift. Not only is she tied with Ariana Grande for most nods of the evening—each earning over 10 nods—but she's also performing. In fact, this will mark the first time the "Lover" star has attended the event in four years. As fans will recall, T.Swift enjoyed her 2015 night out with her squad. She also performed her hit "Bad Blood" and shared the stage with Nicki Minaj—putting an end to any feud rumors.
To be fair, the 29-year-old singer doesn't have the best memories from the award show. Who could forget when Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video back in 2009 and claimed "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time?"
Still, it wasn't the only memorable moment of the night. To look back at the MTV VMAs 10 years ago, check out the gallery.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
After hosting the 2008 award show, Brand decided to return to the big stage and give the hosting duties another go. He was also reportedly spotted flirting with Katy Perry at the 2009 show's rehearsals. The two got engaged just a few months later and tied the knot in 2010.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Speaking of Perry, the singer introduced Brand to the crowd by performing "We Will Rock You" with Aerosmith's Joe Perry. After she was nominated the following year, she tweeted "I luv the VMAs, u never know what u'll get from em! I got a hubby. LOL."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Whether they were Team Edward or Team Jacob, fans couldn't wait to see the The Twilight Saga: New Moon trailer at the 2009 award show. Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson were there to debut the teaser.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Mother Monster entered the night with nine nominations—tying with Beyoncé for most nods of the evening. She won Best New Artist, and her "Paparazzi" video won Best Art Direction and Best Special Effects. The singer performed the hit during the show and had fake blood emerge from her costume.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The "Lip Gloss" artist interrupted the stars' "Empire State of Mind" performance. While Lil Mama told MTV she "did not mean any disrespect," she still received backlash. "It hurt," she told Complex. "It took a lot of mental strength, spiritual strength, and physical strength, not to want to hurt others, not to want to hurt myself. A person could be damn near suicidal."
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Good thing Pink wasn't afraid of heights! The singer, whose song "So What" was up for Best Female Video, sang her hit while dangling above the audience and performing several impressive stunts.
Getty Images
The 2009 MTV VMAs took place just a few months after the King of Pop's death. To honor him, the "Like a Prayer" artist gave a heartfelt speech, and the "Nasty" star performed their song "Scream" while footage of her late brother played in the background.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The band took home trophies in three categories for their "21 Guns" video—Best Rock Video, Best Cinematography and Best Direction.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
One of the most memorable moments was when the rapper stormed the stage during the singer's acceptance speech for Best Female Video. The win was for Swift's hit "You Belong With Me" and marked her first MTV VMAs victory. However, West took the microphone and argued that "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Later in the evening, Beyoncé won the Video of the Year award for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)." During her speech, she recalled winning her first VMA and invited Swift to "have her moment." The artists shared a hug and Swift received a standing ovation as she finished her speech.
We can't wait until the big night!
