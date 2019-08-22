Taylor Swift's "Lover" Music Video Is the Most Romantic Thing You Will Watch Today

Can we always have live streams be this special forever and ever?

Just hours after shutting down New York City's Central Park to perform on Good Morning America, Taylor Swift celebrated the upcoming release of her album with the Taylor Swift—Lover's Lounge (Live) event on YouTube.

The special stream kicked off with an intimate Q&A where the 29-year-old answered burning questions from fans around the world. She also read excerpts from her diary entries, which are part of the deluxe album versions.

"In the thirteenth year of my career, I wanted to do something exciting and retrospective and nostalgic," she explained before sharing parts of her diary at 13 and 19 years old.

Soon after, viewers were also treated to a special appearance from fashion designer Stella McCartney who discussed her collection with the Grammy winner. The pieces, which are all under $100 minus a few special items, will be available at The Lover Experience Taylor Swift Pop Up Shop sponsored by Capital One in New York City starting Friday.