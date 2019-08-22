13 Reasons Why Season 3 Will Show a Different Side of Bryce Walker

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 12:56 PM
Netflix
Bryce Walker is dead. But that doesn't mean you won't see him again. It's 13 Reasons Why, after all, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) was dead and appeared in two seasons.
The third season of the Netflix drama—its penultimate because season four will be the last—revolves around the murder of Bryce (Justin Prentice). Everyone's a suspect, especially when you consider how…not great of a person the character was throughout the first two seasons.
"It's an interesting journey," Prentice told The Hollywood Reporter about the new season. "I don't know that death necessarily is a just punishment. I think that's up to the viewers."
In the first two seasons, viewers learned Bryce raped Hannah, which she listed as one of the deciding factors in her suicide, and also sexually assaulted Jessica (Alisha Boe). Jessica eventually publicly accused him and he was put on probation. "Bryce got a little slap on the wrist, so our characters at Liberty would very much like to right the wrong themselves," he said.
Anne Winters, Chloe on the series, another victim of Bryce's and his girlfriend, said viewers will see a new side to Bryce.
"I think you're going to see a redeemable side to Bryce," she told Us Weekly." No one deserves to die. No one deserves to be raped. No one deserves to go through a lot of the things that people go through on our show. You'll see a lot of different sides to him."
While viewers will see a new side to Bryce, Prentice said, "That doesn't change anything he's done in the past. He has still done atrocious things. But we get to see different colors of Bryce where maybe by the end of the season people aren't as happy about the death as they are at the start of the season."
According to Netflix's official description of the new season, "Everyone has their reasons." Expect to find the "secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game all of the friends have something to hide."
"As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus," the official description of season three reads. "But were any of them truly capable of murder? And who is the new girl? Police are determined to get to the truth, but with a web of secrets and lies this tangled, will anyone be found guilty?"
13 Reasons Why season three drops Friday, Aug. 23 on Netflix.
