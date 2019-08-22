Prince William and Kate Middleton Fly Commercial Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Private Jet Drama

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 9:29 AM
Just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came under fire over their private jet journey, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted taking a commercial flight to Scotland.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew from Norwich to Aberdeen on a FlyBe partner aircraft Thursday morning. According to DailyMail.com, the royal couple's kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, were also in tow. William was spotted walking alongside his first two children while carrying the family's bags, and Kate followed closely behind with their baby boy.
"We were delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family on board one of our flights again, this time when they flew from Norwich to Aberdeen with our franchise partner Eastern Airways," a FlyBe representative told E! News.
The children wore cute and casual ensembles for the trip. Per the outlet, the 6-year-old prince wore a striped shirt and shorts for the trip while his 4-year-old sister donned a pretty patterned dress. Louis also wore a collared shirt and shorts, and his mother wore a chic pencil skirt and top.
According to FlyBe's booking site, the cost of a one-way ticket from Norwich to Aberdeen can start at around £73—about $89.
Harry and Meghan faced backlash earlier this week after they took a private plane to Nice for a getaway with their son Archie Harrison. However, Elton John clapped back at the critics—noting he was "deeply distressed" by the "distorted and malicious" reports.
"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David [Furnish] and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home," he wrote in part of an Instagram post. "To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."
The singer wasn't the only to come to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's defense. Ellen DeGeneres and Pink did, as well.
However, the duchess isn't giving the critics any more attention. Instead, she's staying focused on her charity work. Yesterday, the couple's Instagram account posted footage of Meghan attending a photo shoot for the Smart Works capsule collection. The collection, which debuts this fall, aims to provide women entering the workforce with the clothing items they need.
