Look Who's Joined the Cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk

Get ready to see your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples in a whole new light. E! News can exclusively reveal 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk returns with new episodes follow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in September.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 15, new couples will welcome cameras into their homes as they watch and dissect 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Well, new couples and Colt Johnson and his mom Debbie. Expect special guests to join in as well. New episodes begin Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11 p.m. following Unexpected.