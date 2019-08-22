Erin Foster's Proposal Story Is the Ultimate PSA on Manicure Mishaps

Simon Tikhman planned the perfect proposal for Erin Foster. However, he experienced a small mishap before getting down on one knee.

The bride-to-be shared their engagement story via Instagram on Wednesday.

About a month ago, Simon invited Erin to join him for his friend's vow renewal in Napa Valley, Calif. What she didn't realize, however, was that he was actually planning to pop the question.

Simon's elaborate scheme was pretty convincing, too. He even presented Erin with an invitation for the vow renewal ceremony. He then tried to "creatively" convince her to get a manicure—just so her nails would be picture-perfect in all of the ring photos. However, she didn't get one. So, he told her he needed one and they went together.

That's when the trouble began.

"Simon woke up with a fully infected finger from that manicure," the celeb wrote on Instagram. "The sacrifices we make for the people we love."

Luckily, the rest of the proposal plans went off without a hitch. The two flew to Napa and found instructions for the ceremony at the front desk of their hotel.

"Very convincing!" Erin added.