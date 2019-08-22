Why Taylor Swift Says Lover Is Such a Special Album

There's no calming down because Taylor Swift just took over Central Park.

A day ahead of the release of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Lover, the 29-year-old took the stage in the Big Apple for a Capital One-sponsored concert in front of an expectedly enthusiastic crowd. Ahead of her performance, Swift sat down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts to chat about her new work.

"One thing about this album that's really special to me is that it's the first one that I will own of my work," she said, an obvious nod to the headline-making controversy involving Scooter Braun over the ownership of her masters. "Which is a concept that they're very supportive of," she said of her vocal fans cheering and applauding.

On that note, she also confirmed she will be re-recording her first five albums next year. "It's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again, so I'm very excited about it," she told Roberts. "I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that."