Miley Cyrus Got a Tattoo Inspired by Her Italian Vacation With Kaitlynn Carter

Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter
by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 4:57 AM
Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter
Miley Cyrus will always have…Italy.
Following her girls' trip to Lake Como with Kaitlynn Carter and sister Brandi Cyrus, the "Slide" singer got a tattoo of the Viconti of Milan coat of arms on her forearm.
"Cool old sculpture," sought-after celeb artist Doctor Woo captioned a shot on Instagram, which showed off his slithering snake design. "@mileycyrus found in Italy #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle."
During her European getaway, news broke that Miley had split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Soon after, she was photographed on her yacht kissing Kaitlynn, who recently split from Brody Jenner. At the time, a source revealed that the pair "bonded over the fact that they're going through a similar experience." But, added another insider, they were "truly having fun."
And they still are. For Brody's 36th birthday on Wednesday, they gifted The Hills star with a weed bouquet. "WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday!" read the birthday card, which he shared on social media. "Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn."
The green present came just hours after Liam officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Court documents obtained by E! News state that he is not seeking spousal support.
"They have a prenup and have kept earnings separate during the marriage," a source told E! News. "There is not a lot to divide other than the animals. They both have houses that were purchased individually before the marriage."
"Liam is just done with it," continued the insider. "There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on. They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say."
While the Hunger Games actor is back in Australia with his family, Miley remains in L.A. with hers.
"They have been separated for months," a second source shared. "Miley just wants to be healthy and happy. This isn't easy for her."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?