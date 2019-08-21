Todd Chrisley Has ''Forgiven'' Daughter Lindsie But Stands By His Parenting Amid Extortion Claim

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 5:30 PM
Todd Chrisley knows what's best right now... and that's forgiveness.
Last week, the 50-year-old reality TV personality and his wife Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes—all of which they have strongly denied and pleaded not guilty to.
Additionally, Todd's estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley claimed that her stepbrother, Chase Chrisley, purchased a sex tape involving her and that he and Todd "wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her."
Todd has since denied these allegations against himself and his son.
But despite everything happening with the Chrisley Knows Best family, Lindsie's lawyer, Musa Ghanayem, recently told E! News that she is open to reconciling with her family. "It's always been her wish to reconcile on a genuine, loving, human level, not on a superficial business level, or a phony type of affection that has no depth to it," Lindsie's attorney said in a statement.
And it seems Todd is opening his heart to forgiveness with his estranged daughter. He recently talked about the 29-year-old star on his and Julie's podcast, Chrisley Confessions.
"Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie," the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said. "She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it's true or not."
He continued, "She is forgiven. She's forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-ten days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to. She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow."
Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
While the 50-year-old reality TV star has "forgiven" his daughter, she's not ready for that chapter just yet.
In a recent interview on the HLN Morning Express show, Lindsie became emotional when talking about her family and said that she'll "always love them." However, she added, "But for what they've done for me, I will never forgive it."
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance
But for Todd, he knows "what kind of parent" he's been and stands by his decisions.
"At the end of the day, I know what kind of parent I've been, I know what I do, I know what I say," he said on his podcast. "I know also what I tweet and the messages behind those tweets."
Additionally, the 50-year-old reality TV personality pointed out that he's had nothing but kind things to say about his estranged daughter, even though he's felt that hasn't been the case with her. "If you notice, we have not made any statements other than we love Lindsie and that we don't understand it."
"At the end of the day, if I tweeted something in 2017, it would still be on my twitter account and it is, I don't take down anything that I tweet," he stated. "Because if I tweet it, then I meant it and I have got the facts to back it up. So what I would say is, is that be careful about accusing me of something because there's truth behind anything I've done."
Moreover, Todd said it's a "shame" that his children can't seem to get along.
"It is a shame that I have raised five children and that the jealousy and the greed and the backstabbing that has been exhibited towards a sibling is unconscionable." He added, "They're going to be ashamed when something happens to each of them and then you can't turn around say I'm sorry, because it's too late."
Before opening up his and Julie's podcast to callers, the Chrisley Knows Best star left his fans with a simple message: "I'm going to finish this rant by saying I love all of my children."
It appears, though, things might become more and more divided between the family, as Todd shared that a lot of things will be "revealed" in the coming weeks. But hopefully, that is not the case!
